Driver flown to hospital after July 9 crash that closed Highway 1

An AIM Roads truck heads east towards a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of the Canoe mill about 1 p.m. on July 9, going by vehicles stopped as emergency crews deal with the collision. (Zach Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP have released details on the motor vehicle crash that stopped traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday, July 9 about four kilometres east of the Canoe Forest Products plywood plant.

Sgt. Scott Lachappelle said a vehicle driven by a woman with no passengers was heading east on Highway 1 when it went off the road near Forest Service Road 110, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Salmon Arm Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Salmon Arm RCMP responded. Because the air ambulance landed on the highway near the scene in order to render assistance, traffic in the area was stopped for approximately two hours.

Lachappelle said the woman was extricated from the vehicle and flown to hospital with unknown injuries.

“The cause of the accident was undetermined, but there is no indication of alcohol or excessive speed being factors,” he said.

