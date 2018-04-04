Driver forces other motorists off the road

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a single vehicle accident in the 3900-block of 25th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, April 1. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

It was no joke as an alleged impaired driver was taken off the road April 1 after driving into oncoming traffic and forcing numerous cars off the road.

On Sunday, just after 5 p.m. the Vernon RCMP received multiple 911 calls in regards to a vehicle driving erratically and into on-coming traffic on 25th Avenue, near 43rd Street. Members attended to the area and found a blue SUV had gone off the road hitting a light pole, causing extensive damage to both the vehicle and pole.

The attending officer entered into an impaired driving investigation after the driver displayed notable signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication. The investigator subsequently arrested the driver for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and provided him with a breath demand.

The driver was transported to the nearest medical facility by BC Ambulance Service, where he was treated for minor injuries. The man was then transported back to the RCMP detachment where he refused to provide a breath sample. Further investigation revealed he was in fact prohibited from driving Canada wide.

“Several separate witnesses called 911 to report the erratic behaviour of this driver and motorists on the road and pedestrians were lucky to not have been injured during this careless act of alleged impaired driving,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

A 40-year-old Vernon male is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday and faces possible charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to provide breath samples and driving while prohibited.

