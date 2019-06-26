Shortly after 10pm, June 17, 2019 a West Vancouver Police Traffic Section officer observed a 2019 McLaren 600LT supercar travelling at a high rate of speed Westbound on Highway 1 near 15th Street. (West Vancouver police handout)

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

A Coquitlam man left a West Vancouver dealership with a 2019 McLaren 600LT supercar, but ended the day with an excessive speeding ticket and his new car in the impound lot.

The 39-year-old man was pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. on June 17, after police officers clocked the car travelling at 160 kilometres per hour along Highway 1 near 15th Street, West Vancouver police said in a news release Wednesday.

The posted speed limit is 90 kilometres per hour.

According to police, the man allegedly stated that he had just bought the high-end car 10 minutes prior to being pulled over.

His new ride, which is an estimated $240,000, was impounded for seven days, and he was issued a $368 fine.

“While we get closer to the July long-weekend, which typically means more vehicles on the road, West Vancouver Police want to remind everyone to obey all speed limits and drive responsibly,” said Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy. “Your life is worth it.”

