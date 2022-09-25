Driver ran over, dragged person inside a tent at Kelowna homeless encampment

The person inside the tent was taken to hospital with significant injuries: RCMP

A person living in a tent (not pictured) was run over and dragged by the driver of a Dodge Ram at the Rail Trail homeless encampment. The person was taken to hospital with significant injuries. (Facebook)

Kelowna RCMP arrested the driver of a Dodge Ram who allegedly drove over an occupied tent, dragging the person inside at a known homeless camp on the Rail Trail in Kelowna.

Just after midnight on Saturday (Sept. 25), police officers responded to a 911 call on the Rail Trail near Baillie Avenue, where there is a known homeless encampment. Officers were told a man had been run over by a truck.

There are reports on social media that witnesses to the crash held the suspect until police arrived. Once officers arrived to the scene they arrested the driver of the black Dodge Ram that has Alberta plates.

Those on scene helped the victim until the Kelowna Fire Department and Emergency Health Services could safely transport him to hospital, where he is receiving medical care for significant injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing but it appears that alcohol was a factor. In order to have a fulsome understanding of what occurred and why, a traffic analyst and officers from the general investigation section [have been engaged],” Insp. Beth McAndie, investigative service officer for the Kelowna RCMP, said in a statement.

“The area near the accident was populated by several individuals living in temporary shelters and tents. We are grateful that no one else was injured. We are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Kelowna RCMP. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand said.

