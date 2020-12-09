Driver rushed to hospital following single vehicle crash on Harvey

A red car appears to have crossed the northbound lanes of Harvey Avenue into the southbound lanes, crashing up onto a sidewalk at Cooper Road, Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the red car had to be removed from the vehicle and paramedics performed chest compressions on the individual. There are at least five RCMP officers, two ambulances and one fire truck on scene.

The incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. and only involves one vehicle.

According to those on the scene the vehicle is not damaged and it appears the driver may have suffered from a health issue before the crash.

Harvey Avenue is down to one lane southbound, while emergency crews are on scene.

The driver was rushed to hospital and the passenger who did not appear to be injured followed in a separate ambulance.

