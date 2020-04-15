Driver snuffs out small garbage truck fire in Okanagan

No injuries in minor blaze in District of Coldstream

Smoke and flames coming out from under the hood, the driver of a garbage truck was quick to jump into action Wednesday, April 15.

The driver managed to snuff the blaze with a fire extinguisher prior to Coldstream Fire Department crews arriving on scene. The small fire was sparked around noon Wednesday on Cosens Bay Road, near Coldstream Creek Road.

A hydraulic system failure is the suspected cause of the blaze. There were no injuries.

