Driver ticketed and hospitalized after highway crash near Sicamous

One of the drivers involved in a mid-day crash on the Trans-Canada Highway was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is also facing a ticket for their role in the incident.
The Sicamous RCMP, the Salmon Arm RCMP, ambulance crews and Eagle Valley Rescue all responded to the crash near Bernie Road, on June 26.
The two-vehicle collision involved an eastbound Dodge Neon and a Westbound Ford F-150. According to the Sicamous RCMP the Neon crossed the double-solid centre line and collided with the pickup truck, causing severe damage to both vehicles.
The driver of the Neon was suffered non-life threatening injuries and was trapped inside the vehicle until he could be freed by the Eagle Valley Rescue crew; he was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the F-150 was not injured.
