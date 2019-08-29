(The Canadian Press files)

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

People unhappy with how the new ICBC system is working can now report issues to the B.C. Ombudsperson.

In a news release Thursday, the Office of the Ombudsperson said Jay Chalke can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure.

“Vehicle owners should take a close look at their next insurance policy to ensure the information being considered by ICBC in determining their renewal rate, such as accident history, is accurate,” said Chalke.

“We recommend that vehicle owners try to solve their problems directly with ICBC and its agents first, but if they still believe they have been treated unfairly, our investigators may be able to look more closely at individual complaints.”

Chalke said “fairness issues” often arise whenever public bodies like ICBC implement major changes.

The new rate structure is a more driver-based insurance model that will see driving experience and crash history play a bigger role in determining premiums.

Do you think your new rate is unfair? Tweet to us or send us a Facebook message.

READ MORE: B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

READ MORE: ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mayor responds to Lake Country road issues
Next story
North Okanagan home fire cause ruled undetermined

Just Posted

Undermanned Warriors ousted 9-1 in pre-season action

The Warriors hosted the Penticton Vees Wednesday night

Rutland Middle School still struggling with old facilities

No upgrade, rebuild, or expansion announced on 71-year-old school despite community efforts

The price of a loft in Kelowna can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

Two Kelowna men and a Kamloops woman were arrested and charged with trafficking

Okanagan Sun player named special teams player of the week

Kelton Kouri picks up the nod in week four of the BC Football Conference

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

South Okanagan RCMP investigating after man found dead in a vehicle

Penticton police respond to a report of a sudden death

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Cameras on more Shuswap school buses to catch inattentive drivers

School District #83 will be able to provide video footage to RCMP

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Labour Day long-weekend fun at Grizzli Winery

Grizzli Winery will be hosting the Grizzli Labour Day Market.

The price of an Okanagan loft can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

Most Read