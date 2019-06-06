Drawing from Kim Perpete’s post on ‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group (Kim Perpete)

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Some Lake Country drivers are expressing their concern about the need for a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads.

On ‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group, members posted complaints about the yield sign not doing enough, “WHO HAS THE RIGHT OF WAY? Sorry for the ‘screaming’, but honestly this intersection scares me now,” said group member Kim Perpete.

Perpete also started a poll on the Facebook group asking “Does the District of Lake Country need to take action on the Woodsdale, Lodge, Oyama road intersection?”

Fifty-seven people voted to ‘yes, it needs to be a three-way-stop’ and five voted ‘Please replace the yield sign on Woodsdale Rd’

While other people replied by saying they don’t find the yield sign to be difficult to use. “A driver coming down Oyama must yield when turning left onto Lodge road. Oyama and Woodsdale are a single continuous road,” said group member John Shippit.

Speeding was also a concern brought up during the chat between group members.

A yield sign was put in nearly a year ago by the District of Lake Country based on a safety audit by ICBC Traffic Safety Engineer but many of the drivers on the Facebook group said a three-way-stop would make it safer for motorists.

Here is what other Lake Country drivers had to say about the intersection,

