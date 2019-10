Snow is falling at the Summit of the Coquihalla

Drivers are reporting slippery snowy conditions on the Coquihalla.

Snow began falling about 12 p.m. Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting for 5 cm of snow throughout the day and overnight at the summit.

In lower elevations motorists could see a thunderstorm, bringing 10 to 15 mm of rain.

Flurries are forecast for Saturday with temperatures around 2 C.

