Drones need to stay away from Okanagan wildfires

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is warning residents to keep their drones away from the wildfires.

“Keep that drone on the ground so firefighters can do their job, use of drones or UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) of any size near a wildfire is prohibited by Transport Canada & BC Wildfire Service. Restricted area includes within five nautical miles around the fire and up to 3,000 feet altitude,” the centre said in a Facebook post.

Fines can be up to $25,000 or 18 months of jail time, the centre said via Facebook.

The warning comes after a drone stopped firefighting efforts east of Nakusp this week.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.