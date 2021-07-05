Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to West Kelowna

The clinic will be hosted at George Pringle Elementary from July 7 to 9

Interior Health will be hosting a drop-in immunization clinic in West Kelowna for anyone age 12 or older who live and work in the area. (Pexels photo)

Interior Health will be hosting a drop-in immunization clinic in West Kelowna this week for anyone who wants their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic, located at George Pringle Elementary school at 3770 Elliott Road, will run from July 7 to 9 between 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Second doses will only be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks ago.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic and anyone over the age of 12 who lives or works in the area will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more info on the province’s vaccine program, visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

