Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Kelowna

Clinic at Kelowna Secondary School from June 22 to 24 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A neighbourhood drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for Kelowna next week for anyone who has not yet received their first dose.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the area will be able to walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be at Kelowna Secondary School, 1079 Raymer Avenue, from June 22 to 24. It will run from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each of the three days.

You can also get your first dose by visiting any clinic during drop-in hours or by appointment. Second doses are by appointment only, with invitations to book being sent eight weeks after the first dose.

Register online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, call 1‑833‑838‑2323 or visit a Service BC office.

READ MORE: Interior Health COVID-19 cases falling slower than the rest of B.C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus