Dropbike recycles busted bicycles at Kelowna recycling facility

Following procedures, around 30 unusable bikes were recycled as bike-sharing program leaves Kelowna

After Drop Mobility’s Dropbike program parted ways with the City of Kelowna, something had to become of all of the bikes.

But what?

The company said they sort through the bicycles and determine which can be reused and which are beyond repair.

“Each bike in Kelowna is undergoing a rigorous quality check,” a statement from the company reads. “If a certain bike is still safe to use, it will be added to an existing market operation where Drop Mobility is active.”

Bikes that need “additional attention and repair” are sent to a warehouse in Toronto to undergo TLC, before being reintroduced to an established fleet.

But for the bicycles that are too damaged, the company examines each part to see if they can be reused, and if not, they are recycled with a recycling organization that is “properly certified and well-reviewed and reputed.”

Close to 30 bikes from Kelowna’s fleet, the company said, fell into the latter category and were sent to Knox Mountain Metals Inc.