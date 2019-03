A collision near Peachland has caused a backup in traffic on Highway 97

UPDATE: 3:03 p.m.

Highway 97 is now open in both directions.

———

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Drought Hill due to a two vehicle collision.

————-

Traffic is backed up on Highway 97 headed into Peachland following a crash Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Drought Hill about 1:00 p.m.

Traffic is backed up to Gorman Brother’s Lumber.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or the seriousness of the injuries.

More to come.

#Peachland Crews responding to Hwy 97 on Drought Hill for a MVA — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) March 22, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.