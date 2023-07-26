Much of British Columbia is under Drought Level 4 or 5 conditions. The Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary conditions are at Drought Level 3 as of July 20. (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)

Much of British Columbia is under Drought Level 4 or 5 conditions. The Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary conditions are at Drought Level 3 as of July 20. (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)

Drought levels high in much of B.C.

Two-thirds of province at Drought Level 4 or 5

The present drought conditions in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions of British Columbia are at Drought Level 3, which states adverse impacts are possible.

However, other parts of the province are coping with more significant drought conditions.

According to provincial figures, as of July 20, two-thirds of British Columbia’s water basins were at a Drought Level 4 or 5 rating.

Vancouver Island and much of northeaster British Columbia were at a Drought Level 5, while much of the Lower Mainland and East Kootenay regions were at Drought Level 4.

Much of the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are at a Drought Level 3. However, the Coldwater River area, just south of Merritt, is in Drought Level 4.

The province has six drought level ratings. Drought Level 0 has no adverse impacts while under Drought Level 4, adverse impact are almost certain.

Drought Level 3 states adverse impacts are possible, while Drought Level 4 states adverse impacts are likely.

B.C. DroughtOkanagan

