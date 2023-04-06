Drug alert issued for Kelowna

A light blue powder going around is more than 60 per cent fentanyl

A drug alert has been issued for Kelowna.

Interior Health warns the public that light blue powder and chunks have tested positive for high doses of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

They are being sold as fentanyl, dope, or down.

These drugs have a high risk of overdose and death. The mixture is so strong that if someone is overdosing, naloxone may not be enough to help. Smoking is also not safer than injecting.

Find drug checking locations at www.drugchecking.ca.

Breaking NewsDrugsKelownaOkanaganstreet drugs