Drug alert warning issued for Kelowna

Interior Health is issuing a drug alert for the Kelowna area.
Pink/purple chalky chunks sold as fentanyl are testing positive for high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.
The alert was issued Friday afternoon (Nov. 4).
A drug poising alert was also issued in Kamloops on Thursday after multiple non-fatal and fatal overdoses were reported in the city and surrounding area.
In addition to regular services at the ASK Wellness Society (433 Tranquille location) there will be drug checking available Friday:
No matter what or how you use (smoking, snorting, injecting) take steps to prevent overdose:
•Check your drugs
•Use with others around or at an OPS
•Carry naloxone and know how to use it. Learn more on Toward the Heart
•Download the Lifeguard app
•Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you
