Drugs, cash, fake guns seized in Kelowna RCMP bust

A 43-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential drug-related charges

A picture taken of the imitation firearms seized by police. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP seized illicit drugs, fake guns and cash following the execution of a search warrant in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday.

On Dec. 11, officers executed a search warrant related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the city’s downtown core.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our officers also seized numerous imitation firearms and various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances from inside the residence, along with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.”

A 43-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential drug-related charges. She has since been released and is expected to appear in court at a future date.

