Wweapons and bicycles during search warrant in Kelowna. (Kelowna RCMP)

Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from Rutland residence

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed the search warrant on Aug. 26

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) seized illicit drugs, weapons, and suspected stolen property from a residence in the Rutland area.

Officers from the CSU executed a search warrant on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 26 for a property located in the 400-block of Rutland Road South. The Kelowna RCMP said the warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Police took six individuals into custody during the search at the residence. They have now been released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl and cocaine from inside the residence,” Cst. Solana Paré said.

“Our officers seized a variety of weapons including imitation firearms and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles believed to be recovered stolen property.”

The case will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Kamloops man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Kelowna

