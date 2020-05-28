(Black Press Media files)

Drunk man on a dirt bike and prohibited drivers without insurance keep Shuswap RCMP busy

Other calls resulted in excessive speed tickets and the arrests of two prohibited drivers

Chase RCMP were busy with motor vehicle offences in May, stopping an intoxicated motorcyclist and a prohibited driver who allegedly rammed another vehicle among other offences.

On May 16 the police were contacted by a person who had been the victim of a theft; they were following a vehicle they believed to be involved in the theft on Kamloops Shuswap Road near Pritchard.

According to the RCMP, the suspect attempted to avoid being followed and reversed into the theft victim’s vehicle before fleeing. Police located the vehicle but did not find any stolen items. However, the man behind the wheel was prohibited from driving and the vehicle didn’t have insurance.

The 24-year-old man from Chase was arrested for prohibited driving and issued a ticket for no insurance. He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

The day before the incident with the prohibited driver in Chase, the RCMP were called to a disturbance on River Road in Pritchard after a witness told police that a man driving a green dirt bike appeared to be impaired. Police located the man and he failed a breathalyzer test; he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the dirt bike was impounded.

Earlier in the month on May 8, Chase RCMP officers were patrolling Squilax Anglemont Road in an unmarked car when they clocked a Ford Mustang going 140 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on their radar guns. The driver, a 53-year-old Scotch Creek man, was issued a ticket for excessive speed and the car was impounded for seven days.

On May 4, a licence plate check paid off and led to a prohibited driving arrest. The Chase RCMP checked the plates on a white Volkswagen Jetta that was driving down Brooke Drive. The plates proved to be invalid. Upon stopping the vehicle, police learned that the driver was prohibited and did not have a valid licence. The vehicle was towed and the man has a court date set for October.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
RCMP

