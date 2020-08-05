It is suspected that the fire may have been caused by lightning. (Photo contributed August 2, 2020)

Dry Lake wildfire now classified as held

Wildfire was burning out of control north of Princeton for three days

The Kamloops Fire Centre has changed the status of the Dry Lake wildfire from out of control to held.

A total of 43 properties in the area remain on evacuation alert.

The evacuation alert has been in place since Monday and is likely to remain in place until there is no further threat to life, safety and properties, according to the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen.

There are 63 personnel and nine pieces of heavy equipment being supported by three helicopters as crews continue to make progress against the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service does not anticipate any further spread beyond the existing or predetermined boundaries due to weather and suppression tactics.

Wildfire burning out of control at Dry Lake near Princeton

The wildfire service says heavy equipment and crews made good progress throughout the day yesterday and now the fire is fully wrapped in guard.

Ground crews will continue to reinforce existing control lines today as well as expand the fuel free with support from heavy equipment. The fire is primarily a smouldering ground fire.

Helicopters continue to apply water to the hottest areas of the fire to allow ground crews to reinforce control lines safely.

It is suspected that the 22 hectare fire was caused by lightning.

Further information can be found on BC Wildfires of Note webpage.

More personnel at Dry Lake fire, 43 properties remain under evacuation alert


Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pays nearly $8 million in wages
Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Most Read