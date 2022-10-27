Dry weather pushes back open burning permits in Central Okanagan

Open burning permits are now available, almost a month later than usual, for eligible Central Okanagan property owners.

Normally, permits are available starting Oct. 1, but because of the dry weather the region has seen later in the year and high fire danger ratings, the Regional District of the Central Okangan (RDCO) pushed back the start date.

Permits will take effect at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and remain until April 30 and are available through your local fire service. Once a permit is secured, holders can begin burning outdoors on days when air quality is good and venting measures are in place.

Before burning, permit holders are required to call the toll-free Outdoor Burning Hotline: 1-855-262-2876 (BURN) to determine what is allowed on that particular day.

Permit holders must also meet the Provincial Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

A reminder that there are alternatives to open burning, such as chipping, grinding or yard waste disposal at City of Kelowna Glenmore landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna.

Smoke can be a neighbourhood nuisance and that leaves, pine needles, grass clippings, weeds and garden waste are not allowed to be burned. Violations can result in a fine or a charge for fire crew services.

