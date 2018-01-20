Credit: Pixabay

Dual-credit film program approved for Central Okanagan students

The Central Okanagan Public Schools is developing a program with the Vancouver Film School

Central Okanagan students are getting the opportunity to develop film skills in high school.

During a regular Central Okanagan Public Schools board meeting Wednesday night, the board approved the development of a dual credit partnership with the Vancouver Film School.

Through the film school, high school students “will have access to post-secondary courses that are designed to tap into student passion in the animation genre and develop skills that will enable them to transition into the technology field or pursue post-secondary credentialing,” according to a report that was presented during the meeting.

The dual-track program will allow students to save money by living at home, said board chairperson Moyra Baxter.

“We’re always looking for dual-credit programs,” she said, which gives students initial entry into the program.

“If they decide they want to carry on with it, they have their first year under their belt.”

Details of the program will be announced at the next education and students service committee meeting, Feb. 7.

