Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

Abbotsford Police Const. Harv Mangat keeps running across over-ambitious motorists trying to haul too much with too little.

Over the weekend, Mangat was involved in handing out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer.

Tweets from Mangat said the trailer also had no brakes and a handmade third axle, while straps were held together with duct tape.

The trailer and boat were towed away.

Just a week earlier, Mangat had pulled over a small car weighed down by an astounding amount of wood and brush, all tied down with an old garden hose.

Previous story
B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants
Next story
Conservative justice critic brings justice reform concerns to Kelowna

Just Posted

Emerging artist, Ruth Cipes performs at Music in the Park

The weekly summer music event will continue this Friday

UBC hosts pollinator picnic in Kelowna

The bee ambassador program creates a buzz about the nectar trail

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Conservative justice critic brings justice reform concerns to Kelowna

MP Rob Nicholson set to address ‘troubling’ aspects of government’s planned changes today

Stewart concert coming to Kelowna on Nov. 1

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer touring across Canada

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

UPDATE: Crash near Lumby claims life, passenger airlifted to hospital

Emergency personnel responded to the fatal accident on Lumby Mabel Lake Road Saturday night

Hamstring injury ends season for Andre De Grasse

Sprinter suffered injury while competing last weekend at Canadian track and field championships

Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Massachusetts rider wins Big White slopestyle

Nicholi Rogatkin won the gold medal in front of 3,500 fans at the Big White Invitational Slopestyle.

Gay takes bronze at nationals in Ottawa

Okanagan Misson Secondary grad places third in 3,000 metre steeplechase.

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Falcons down Pickles, host Cowlitz for three

Kelowna takes two of three West Coast League games from Portland to lead North Division

Most Read