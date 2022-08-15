Dump truck on bridge. (DriveBC)

Dump truck on bridge. (DriveBC)

Dump truck crash causes delays on Bennett Bridge

Traffic was backed up headed westbound

A dump truck that crashed into the W.R. Bennett Bridge caused delays for traffic westbound on Highway 97, Monday morning.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. when the truck appears to have hit a median. The truck appears to be the only vehicle involved.

Traffic was backed up headed westbound while emergency crews were on scene and then again when maintenance crews were called in to repair damage to the bridge.

Motorists were backed up for about an hour and a half headed over the bridge into West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West KelownaHighway 97KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
UPDATE: Vernon fire sparked by lawnmower blade
Next story
31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big

Just Posted

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
One dead after crash into logging truck in West Kelowna

Improvements a Highway 97 and Leckie Road include a dual left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Leckie Road at Highway 97 to close overnight for construction work until end of August

Chances casino in Kelowna. (File photo)
Chances Casino Kelowna has dabbed its last bingo card

Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna won $31M on the Lotto Max draw through her PlayNow.com account. (Photo/BCLC)
31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big