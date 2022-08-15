Dump truck crash causes delays on Bennett Bridge

A dump truck that crashed into the W.R. Bennett Bridge caused delays for traffic westbound on Highway 97, Monday morning.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. when the truck appears to have hit a median. The truck appears to be the only vehicle involved.

Traffic was backed up headed westbound while emergency crews were on scene and then again when maintenance crews were called in to repair damage to the bridge.

Motorists were backed up for about an hour and a half headed over the bridge into West Kelowna.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West KelownaHighway 97KelownaOkanagan