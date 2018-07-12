Dump truck tips over in West Kelowna

Luckily no one was injured after a dump truck tipped over at Bylands Garden Centre in West Kelowna.

According to witnesses the truck was dumping a load of gravel in the parking lot of the business when it suddenly tipped over.

RELATED: Telsa damaged and firefighter injured in West Kelowna blaze

Gravel spilled out onto the parking lot.

The two occupants of the truck were able to escape before emergency crews arrived and no one in the area was injured.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. at the garden centre off of Byland Road.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.