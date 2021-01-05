DunnEnzies’ Mission location to close after potential COVID-19 exposure

The three other locations will remain open

Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Co. will be closing its Mission location after potential COVID-19 exposures.

In a social media post, owners Deb Dunnigan and Karyn MacKenzie announced that they wanted to be honest and transparent, saying that there may have been multiple exposure events at their Lakeshore location.

As such, Dunnigan and MacKenzie decided to close the location for a short time.

“At this time, we have made the decision to close for one week to allow our team to monitor for symptoms and get testing,” they said.

“Keeping our team and community safe remains our priority and we will stay vigilant in our efforts to ensure this happens.”

Dunnigan and MacKenzie said they want to thank the community for understanding and for sticking with them through the pandemic.

DunnEnzies has three other locations: downtown Kelowna, Landmark, and near the airport. Those three will remain open.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus