Dust advisory for Vernon… again

Yet another dust advisory is in effect for the City of Vernon.

Put into effect Feb. 27, the Environment Ministry and Interior Health issued the advisory due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter in the air.

Levels are highest around busy streets and industrial operations.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, but air quality is expected to be poor until there is precipitation or dust suppression.

Vernon city Coun. Scott Anderson voiced his concerns about the type of road grit used by city works Feb. 24.

City staff said the road grit has been tested against neighbouring communities and has been more successful, but staff is looking into all factors considered in an air quality advisory before changing the materials used.

The city is also seeking to procure a vacuum street sweeper, but the timeline proposed will see that hit the streets in spring or summer.

