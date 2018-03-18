Dust returns to North Okanagan

The Ministry of Environent and Climate Change Strategy has again issued a dust advisory for Vernon

Despite a brief, rain-induced solace, a special air quality statement is again in effect for the North Okanagan.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a dust advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

Related: Okanagan — Shuswap weekend weather

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” the ministry stated in a release. “Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.”

Environment Canada calls for a high of 9 C Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Conditions are expected to continue into Monday. Temperatures are expected to remain around 8-10 C during the week accompanied by cloudy skies. Rain is expected on Thursday.

The first dust advisory for the North Okanagan was issued March 5 and was lifted March 6. A second statement came March 10 and was lifted March 15 due to rain.

Related: Dust settles in Vernon

More information on current air quality can be found at www2.gov.bc.ca/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.