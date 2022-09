The crash happened just after 12 p.m.

A person riding a Lime e-bike was reportedly hit by a vehicle at the corner of Gordon Drive and Lawrence Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about noon.

The person on the bike was taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the incident.

It’s unclear what injuries the bike rider sustained following the crash.

Traffic was not affected by the collision.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna