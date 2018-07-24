Eager beavers make walking dangerous along Okanagan Rail Trail

Beavers are gnawing on trees around the trail in Lake Country

The District of Lake Country is once again asking residents to stay off the Okanagan Rail Trail as beavers wreck havoc to trees along the trail.

The trail is closed from Woodsdale Road North to Trewill Road as beavers knawed through two trees along the trail, said district communications officer Karen Miller.

The trees will be removed starting at 9 a.m. July 25.

The Okanagan Rail Trail is not yet open to the public.

