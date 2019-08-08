Eagle Bluff wildfire expected to grow

BC Wildfire says more ground crew and equipment is on the way

The Eagle Bluff wildfire stayed at 1260 hectares overnight, but BC Wildfire Service says it’s expected to grow Thursday.

Fire information officer Shannon Street says there are more crews coming Thursday afternoon paired with a number of heavy equipment to help douse the fire.

Currently, there is 80 ground grew on the scene fighting the wildfire north of Oliver.

Wednesday evening an evacuation alert was extended to 41 additional properties in the McKinney Creek area after BC Wildfire and the Osoyoos Indian Band agreed on the decision due to potential changes in weather conditions.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is reminding motorists not to slow down on Highway 97 to take photos or videos.

Residences under evacuation are listed on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen website.

No new residence was added to the evacuation list as of Thursday morning.

More to come when it is made available to us.

