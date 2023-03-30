Early Christmas present from City of Kelowna

Free transit being consider for Saturdays in December

Council will look at providing free city-wide transit service and up to two hours of complimentary on-street parking in the downtown core on Saturdays in December.

Up to two hours of free parking on a Saturday in April and September will also be considered.

At the request of the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA), the city has offered complimentary on-street Saturday parking in the downtown core during the month of December for the past 28 years.

Staff was directed to look at the implications of providing free transit in November 2021, and is recommending council approve it for regular and handyDART service for the five Saturdays in December.

The city will forego an estimated $25,000 in transit revenue, and approximately $40,000 in parking revenue, according to a staff report.

“Due to the long-standing nature and consistency of these initiatives, Parking Services’ operating budget generally reflects this exclusion (parking revenue only).

Council will consider the matter at its April 3 regular meeting.

