The accident happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Sarsons Road around 7 a.m.

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Sarsons Road slowed down the morning rush hour this morning. (Google Map)

A fender bender has been cleared and traffic is moving again in North Mission after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Sarsons Road this morning.

The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. and was cleared about an hour later.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division

Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca