Early morning fire doused in Lake Country

The blaze was found around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 16
A small fire was found in Lake Country early Tuesday morning.
It was discovered on McCarthy Road, close to the Beaver Lake Road intersection at around 1 a.m. A Facebook comments states a small boom was heard from the blaze.
It’s unknown what caused the fire.
Capital News has reached out to the fire department. More to come.
