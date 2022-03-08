(File photo)

Early morning fire doused on Radant Road

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined

The Kelowna Fire Department extinguished a blaze on the 500 block of Radant Road early Tuesday morning.

They received a call about 12:30 a.m., of a report of black smoke and flames. Crews arrived on scene to flames and black smoke coming from the front and a window of the structure. The blaze was quickly extinguished and crews confirmed everyone was out of the building.

The single occupant got out safely with no reported injuries.

The fire has been deemed not suspicious and the cause is yet to be determined.

