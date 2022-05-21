Early morning fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

The fire around 5:22 a.m. on May 21

An structure fire in Kelowna early Saturday (May 21) morning has been deemed suspicious.

At 5:22 a.m., the Kelowna fire department responded to a structure fire at 4770 Crighton Road. When crews arrived, it was discovered that multiple beach structures were on fire and it was spreading to trees in the surrounding area.

With the assistance of the Marine Rescue unit, the fire department extinguished the blaze. Because of the location of some of the structures, apparatuses had to be used as well.

RCMP arrived at the scene and the fire has been deemed suspicious. The investigation is on-going. Fortis B.C. also arrived to the scene.

READ MORE: More parking proposed for Pandosy near Kelowna General Hospital

READ MORE: Get hyped for Kelowna’s newest retail store

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireKelownaLocal News