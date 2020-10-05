Early morning garage fire in Kelowna quickly doused

The fire occurred in the 2400 block of Quail Run Drive in Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to a garage fire in 2400 block of Quail Run Drive early Monday morning.

About 6:15 a.m., the fire department received a call from a homeowner reporting flames in his garage. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming from the garage, and all six occupants of the home had exited safely.

Crews discovered that a workbench had caught fire with flames extending into cabinets above, consuming the contents in the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished.

There was no extensive damage to the house and the fire is deemed electrical in nature.

The fire department responded with four engines, a rescue unit, safety unit and a command vehicle along with 18 personnel.

