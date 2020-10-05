Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Early morning garage fire in Kelowna quickly doused

The fire occurred in the 2400 block of Quail Run Drive in Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to a garage fire in 2400 block of Quail Run Drive early Monday morning.

About 6:15 a.m., the fire department received a call from a homeowner reporting flames in his garage. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming from the garage, and all six occupants of the home had exited safely.

Crews discovered that a workbench had caught fire with flames extending into cabinets above, consuming the contents in the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished.

There was no extensive damage to the house and the fire is deemed electrical in nature.

The fire department responded with four engines, a rescue unit, safety unit and a command vehicle along with 18 personnel.

READ MORE: Residents douse late-night balcony fire at Kelowna apartment

READ MORE: Two vehicles down embankments overnight on Westside

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder
Next story
Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Just Posted

Early morning garage fire in Kelowna quickly doused

The fire occurred in the 2400 block of Quail Run Drive in Kelowna

AlleyCats Alliance rescued by gift from Penticton business

Penticton Home Hardware donates a much needed washer to the charity

Central Okanagan Public Schools thanks educators on World Teacher’s Day

“You inspire us all, now more than ever”

Kelowna man arrested after a teen was hit by an ATV

The collision happened on Postill Lake Road on Sept. 26

BREAKING: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read