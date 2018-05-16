Early morning house fire in Penticton

The Penticton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3 a.m. on Wednesday

The Penticton Fire Department will continue their investigation into an early morning house fire later on Wednesday.

At approximately 3 a.m. the Penticton Fire Department were called out to a house fire at 4003 Finnerty Rd. Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said upon arrival they could see flames coming through the roof.

“PFD made an aggressive interior attack, but was forced out due to structural integrity of the home. At that time we continued our efforts from the exterior of the home,” said Watkinson in a press release.

No one was inside the building when the fire department showed up. The residents are in the care of emergency support services.