Early morning house fire sends four people to Kelowna hospital

A fundraiser has been started for a Kelowna family that lost their home in a fire Jan. 30.

The money is being raised for a single mother and her two children according to a post on the fundraising page, which also says they escaped the fire with nothing, not even shoes in -12 C.

“This is completely devastating for the Bouchards as they have lost everything,” the post reads.

Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Woodlawn Street, between Glenwood and Rose avenues, around 4:15 a.m. The home suffered major damage, and two other structures were also damaged.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation at hospital, and two cats from the home were taken to a veterinarian for treatment as well according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

