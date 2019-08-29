The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are calling for witnesses to an early-morning collision near the top of 39th Avenue in Vernon Thursday, resulting in two people being detained for questioning, with one resisting arrest and fleeing on foot. (File photo)

Early morning Okanagan crash has man fleeing from police

Single-vehicle accident in Vernon happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at 39th Avenue and Mutrie Road

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is continuing to investigate and is looking for witnesses following an early morning collision Thursday in the BX area.

Just before 5:30 a.m., emergency services, including front-line officers from the RCMP, responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on 39th Avenue and Mutrie Road. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency crews found an unoccupied blue Mazda that collided with a utility pole and sustained extensive front-end damage.

“One of our responding officers located a male and female walking in the area minutes after the incident occurred who were believed to be impaired by alcohol and involved in the collision,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The officer detained both parties, for further investigation, however, the suspect male resisted arrest and fled on foot.

“The female was cooperative and remained on-scene.”

READ MORE: Stolen dump truck crashed, shirtless man arrested at Vernon golf course

An extensive search for the man was conducted with the assistance of the K9 Unit and multiple front-line officers, however, he was not located.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have identified the suspect who fled from police as a 30-year-old Vernon man and are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Crash near Vernon elementary school investigated

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

