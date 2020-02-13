Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Protesters were outside the Serious Coffee on Blanshard Street in Victoria Wednesday morning after protesting at the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources through the night. Twelve protesters were arrested by police during the occupation. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A Vernon democratic climate action group organized by youth will show solidarity for Wet’suwet’en land defenders.

Earth Strike Vernon has scheduled a peaceful protest for the Vernon Courthouse steps on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 12-3 p.m.

The group is appalled by the colonial violence being shown to the Wet’sewet’en defenders in B.C., and invites all citizens to show their solidarity as they face what the group says is repeated acts of violence at the hands of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

READ MORE: Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

“The events occurring on unceded Wet’suwet’en land are unacceptable,” said Taylor Louis, newly elected municipal organizer of Earth Strike Vernon. “Immediate steps must be taken to bring an end to the aggressions of the Canadian state against the Wet’suwet’en people.”

Earth Strike Vernon is a municipal chapter of the larger Earth Strike International, an organization devoted to climate justice.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pipeline