Earthquake felt in and near Penticton

Some Penticton residents felt a mild earthquake early Thursday morning as a magnitude 2.2 quake was felt around 1:36 a.m.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake occurred roughly 14 kilometres south of Penticton.
While it was lightly felt in Penticton and the surrounding area, there were no reports of damage as a result.
Penticton has felt earthquakes in past years, including some with much stronger magnitudes.
These include a 4.1 magnitude quake on Sept. 10, 2016, a 4.3 magnitude quake on Nov. 18, 2011 and a 4.5 magnitude quake on Aug. 17, 2002.
The most powerful quake on record in the region was a 7.4 magnitude quake, southwest of Penticton, in Washington state. It occurred Dec. 15, 1872.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.