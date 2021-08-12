(Black Press Media file)

East Kelowna road traffic slowed for paving

June Springs Road will be down to single-lane traffic between Aug. 16 and 19

Construction is set to slow traffic on East Kelowna’s June Springs Road next week.

From August 16 through August 19, crews will be paving June Springs from Spiers Road to Luxmoore Road.

Traffic will be single-lane only between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 20.

June Springs Road will be reduced to single-lane traffic and no on-street parking will be permitted.

