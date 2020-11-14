Eastbound Hwy 97C lanes closed due to vehicle incident

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update 10 p.m.

Update, 10:30 p.m.

Status unchanged. No detour is available. Next update expected 11:00 p.m.

Original:

Eastbound lanes of Highway 97C are closed due to a vehicle incident.

An update by DriveBC at 8:44 p.m. states the incident is between Elkhart Rd and Sunset Main Rd, 12 kilometers west of Pennask Summit.

It is currently being assessed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Next update is expected at 10 p.m.

