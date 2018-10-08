Eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous

Update 11:00 a.m:

The eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous remains closed.

According to Leola Goldsmith Walker, one of the owners of the Sicamous KOA Campground, which is near the site of the accident, the collision that is disrupting traffic is a single-vehicle accident involving a transport truck. She said the eastbound semi struck a light standard.

“Didn’t see him hit the light standard, but we sure heard it. Sent the light quite a ways up the highway,” Goldsmith Walker told The Eagle Valley News via Facebook.

“The RCMP attended very very quickly after I called, with the Malakwa Fire Department responding right after,” she added.

A JPW Road & Bridge maintenance crew is cleaning up a spill at the scene of the accident while the fire department directs traffic through the detour.

No time estimate for the reopening of the eastbound lane was given in a Drive BC update at 10:42 a.m.

Original story:

The eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed 14 kilometres east of Sicamous.

Drive BC reports traffic is disrupted on the highway due to a vehicle incident. A detour is available via Oxbow Frontage Road and Clifford Frontage Road. Drive BC states the next update on the condition of the road will be given at 10 a.m.

