Drive BC reports eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has been halted west of Chase. (Drive BC Image)
Eastbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway traffic closed west of Chase
According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident has caused the closure.
Drive BC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is partially closed to traffic west of Chase.
The eastbound lane of the highway has been closed due to a vehicle incident at Pinantan road which is 17 km west of Chase. The closure is expected to last until 11:30 a.m. and until then, a detour is available using Highway 97.
