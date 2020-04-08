Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

B.C. Premier John Horgan has expanded the province’s list of essential service workers to allow for special deliveries to be made over the coming weekend.

On Wednesday, April 8, the premier shared on his Facebook page a “Special Eggs-Emption” authorizing the Easter Bunny to travel freely throughout the province for the “essential service of spreading eggs-ellent cheer.”

In the related certificate of authorization, the premier noted how festivities this year are quite different as we’re all focused looking out for our loved ones.

“I know that you’re also taking extra care, so even if you can’t make it to every home, I want to thank you for sharing your positive spirit and happiness with kids and families across the province.”

The Easter Bunny did not respond to requests for comment.

