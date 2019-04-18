Easter dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Clients of the Gospel Mission are in for an Easter feast.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will serve Easter dinner on Saturday, April 20 from noon until 6 p.m. at 251 Leon Ave. The meal is free to anyone in the community.

“I am constantly encouraged by the generosity of our donors. As well as providing the Easter meals, they write notes of encouragement on place-mats that will brighten up the tables,” said Randy Benson, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. “I love seeing the impact of Easter played out daily in the lives of those we serve. What better way is there to celebrate the resurrection of Christ than to share his love with others?”

READ MORE: LOCALS JOIN KELOWNA’S GOSPEL MISSION STRIDES TO END HOMELESSNESS

This Easter Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will serve not only the people that temporarily live in the 90 bed shelter, but also individuals and families who are in need because of low income. Everyone will be able to enjoy a traditional Easter meal of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and all the fixings followed by pie which was generously donated by the Bernard Street Safeway.

MLA Norm Letnick, MLA Steve Thomson, Kelowna city Couns. Mohini Singh and Maxine DeHart, will be serving the meals to their guests.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Easter. Please contact the Gospel Mission to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift at www.kelownagospelmission.ca or 250-763-3737.

Most Read